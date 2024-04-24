Rock the Crump concert to raise funds for historic theater

The Crump Theatre will be holding a community concert this weekend featuring blues musicians Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel.

Jess Schnepp, head of the Crump renovations efforts, explains that proceeds from events like these go right back to funding improvements at the not for profit theatre. The theatre recently finished renovations on a women’s lounge upstairs, and now will work on the men’s lounge.

Schnepp said that this is the last event for a few months at the Crump, as the theatre will close to perform more renovations.

The next big events will be coming up in October to celebrate the theatre’s 135th anniversary.

The concert will also include Kyle Bledsoe, who recently performed the National Anthem on Opening Night at Victory Field .

The concert will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday night and all ages are welcome. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission and there are red carpet tickets available that include a VIP meet and greet.

You can get more information on the Crump Theatre Facebook page. You can purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-the-crump-w-mike-milligan-steam-shovel-tickets-877424880437