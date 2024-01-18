Roberts leaving BCSC to take role with Education Coalition

Community Education Coalition Press Release

The Community Education Coalition (CEC) of Columbus proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Jim Roberts as its new Vice President, effective July 2024.

Demonstrating strong community collaboration, Dr. Roberts has been instrumental in BCSC’s efforts to pursue equitable outcomes for all students, which is also central to CEC’s mission. Under Dr. Roberts’ leadership, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) has worked with CEC stakeholders to develop and maintain highly acclaimed programs like iGrad and Counseling Counts at BCSC, as well as other CEC initiatives that benefit children and families in Bartholomew County from early learning to post-secondary education.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jim Roberts as Vice President of the Community Education Coalition,” said Kathy Oren, President and CEO of CEC. “A dedicated servant leader committed to enhancing lives through education and community development, Jim’s collaborative and innovative leadership has left an indelible mark on students, families, and the entire community. The CEC is fortunate to have Jim stepping into this role, where he will continue to make a lasting impact on education and economic mobility in our community and throughout the region.”

Building on his impressive tenure in educational leadership, Dr. Roberts brings a rich history of achievement and experience to his new role at the Community Education Coalition.

Dr. Roberts is in his eighth year as Superintendent of the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation, served as Superintendent of the Batesville Community School Corporation in Batesville, IN, for 9 years, and spent 23 years in the same corporation as an Administrator. He previously served as a mathematics and computer science teacher at Hauser Jr. Sr. High School in Hope, IN, for 6 years. Dr. Roberts has been a state and national presenter in the area of Coordinated School Health Programs (CSHP) and equitable access to technology, and he has received numerous awards and recognition regarding health, wellness, and equitable access to technology. He was most recently honored with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Wellness Volunteer Award, for his work with the Wellness Council of Indiana.

Dr. Roberts added, “I am pleased to become a member of the Community Education Coalition leadership team. I initially planned to retire as BCSC’s superintendent in 2025, but when I saw the CEC Vice President role posted, I decided to apply because it was more than a role to me; it’s about being deeply rooted in our community and making a difference far beyond my time as superintendent. I have admired the work of CEC from the time I was in Batesville and its use of the CivicLab stakeholder engagement process. I wanted to incorporate this approach into my work as superintendent at BCSC, and we have made great strides in service to students using this way of thinking. Our BCSC team, and the broader CEC partnership, have done so much together to positively impact the lives of students, their families, and the broader community. I greatly look forward to serving the community and including BCSC well into the future in my new role.”

Jim Schacht, CEC Board Chair, said, “Dr. Roberts is a visionary leader who leads with compassion and commitment in all that he does. His vision for educational growth and economic empowerment aligns seamlessly with the CEC’s objectives, making him an ideal leader for us. Under Dr. Roberts’ stewardship, we expect to achieve new heights in educational excellence and economic opportunity in our community.”

“We welcome Dr. Jim Roberts to the CEC team with great enthusiasm,” added Jack Hess, Executive Director of CivicLab. “Jim passionately believes that having equal access to educational opportunities is essential to achieving the American dream. He is the epitome of CivicLab’s stakeholder approach to leadership, demonstrating his willingness and ability to build relationships and internalize the interests and voices of the whole community into his decision-making process.

In this key leadership role, Dr. Roberts will focus on:

Enhancing equitable educational access, attainment, and success across all levels of the education continuum, from early learning to adult education

Creating seamless pathways to regional career opportunities

Retaining talent in the region by encouraging young people to stay and work locally after graduation in well-paying careers;

Attracting more companies to grow and establish themselves in the region.

Dr. Roberts will play a pivotal role in forging robust partnerships and advancing the growth of the AirPark Columbus College Campus. He will be instrumental in enhancing program outcomes, and applying CivicLab’s stakeholder engagement model in his work. The overarching aim of his leadership is to bolster various community-focused programs, cultivating a more inclusive, educated, and economically prosperous community.

For more information about the Community Education Coalition and its initiatives, visit https://educationcoalition.com/.