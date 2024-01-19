Roads slick this morning; Bitter cold coming tonight

We are under a Winter Weather Advisory this morning. According to the National Weather Service, up to an inch of a additional snow is possible.

Officials say that roads are ice-covered and slick.

If you have to be on the roads this morning, emergency officials urge you to take extra time to get to your destination , to leave extra room for braking and more space between yourself and the vehicles ahead of you.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning.

A wind chill advisory goes into effect this evening and lasts through Saturday morning for our area.

Forecasters say we can expect wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero. That means you could be in danger of hypothermia or frostbite if you don’t take precautions outdoors. You should make sure you go out in appropriate clothes including a hat, and gloves.

The wind chill advisory is in effect from 7 tonight to 10 Saturday morning.