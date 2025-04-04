Roads closed due to high water in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Emergency Management says that some roads that are impassible after Wednesday night’s storms and heavy rain.

According to the agency, as of last night roads closed by high water include

Enon Rd, between SR9 and N 700 E

Sunland Rd/225 N

930 S, between 300 W and 400W

600 E, south of 850 S to Jennings/Jackson Co line

In Columbus, the south side of Mill Race Park and Noblitt Park are both closed by high water.

Authorities urge you not to attempt to drive through high water over the roadway. Especially in the dark, it is impossible to judge how deep the water is or the condition of the roadway underneath.

The National Weather Service says six inches of moving water is enough to knock adults off their feet, a foot of water can sweep away a car and two feet can carry off an SUV or pickup. They urge you to turn around and don’t drown.