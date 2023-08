The Bartholomew County Highway Department is warning of several paving projects this week that will tie up traffic.

According to the department, on Wedesday, Milestone Contractors will be paving Mulligan Lane from County Road 525W to the western end and Artesian Court from County Road 250E to the eastern end.

On Thursday the work will move to County Road 1050S between roads 150W and 200W.

You should find another route or expect delays.