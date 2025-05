The Bartholomew County Highway Department says that County Road 500E will be closing intermittently starting today.

The road between 25th Street and County Road 400N will be closing while crews perform asphalt paving today and again on Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days.

The work is being done by Milestone Contractors.

You should avoid the area if you can. You should expect delays if you have to drive through that area.