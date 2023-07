Crews will be starting a road milling project on rural 25th Street east of Columbus this week.

According to the Bartholomew County Highway Department, Milestone Contractors will begin the milling work on 25th Street from the city limits east to the junction with State Roads 9 and 46 starting on Tuesday

The crews will be closing one lane at a time and you should watch for flaggers in the area.

You should avoid the area, if you can.