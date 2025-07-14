Road work starting tomorrow on Columbus streets

Several Columbus streets will have restrictions going on this week as the city works on repairs.

On Tuesday, contractors will be patching on Goeller Boulevard between Tipton Lakes Boulevard east to Oakbrook Drive. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, contractors will be patching asphalt in the Fox Ridge Neighborhood.

Starting on Tuesday, crews will be paving Gladstone Avenue from State Street to Marr Road. That work is expected to last until Monday, July 21st.

You should avoid these areas if you can. You should make sure to be alert to traffic control signals and be ready to follow the instructions of flaggers working in the area.