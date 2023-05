The shoulders of Indianapolis Road in Columbus will be closed Monday and Tuesday while crews are working in the area.

According to the Columbus Department of Public Works, the work will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work will start at the intersection with Tellman Road all the way to U.S. 31 and back.

You should find an alternate route is possible. If you have to drive in the area, you should slow down, use caution and play for delays.