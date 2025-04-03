Rivers and streams threaten moderate flooding into weekend

Rivers and streams in our area will see significant flooding by this weekend, even before adding in more rain that is expected over the next few days.

According to estimates from river gauges East Fork White River and its tributaries will see moderate to near major flooding by Sunday. Flat Rock River at Columbus and Driftwood River near Edinburgh are expected to go into minor flooding by early Saturday morning. Flat Rock River is forecast to crest at just inches below the moderate flood level by Sunday while Driftwood River should crest in the moderate flood stage by early Monday.

Haw Creek in Hope is expected to enter into the minor flood stage any time now.

East Fork White River in Columbus should enter the minor flood stage by early Saturday morning and crest at about a foot and half below the moderate flood stage by Sunday morning. In Seymour, East Fork White River should enter the minor flood stage this afternoon and crest about a foot above the moderate flood stage by Sunday morning.

Muscatatuck River at Vernon is forecast to crest just above the minor flood stage by Friday morning.

Forecasters are still expecting between three and three quarters of an inch to more than six inches of additional rain by Saturday evening which will add to those river levels or extend the length of the flooding.

More thunderstorms are forecast Friday into Saturday with some possibly severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats.

You can keep up to date on the flooding and other weather on our website here: https://1010wcsi.com/weather-forecast/#flooding