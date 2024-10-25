River Valley Legal Aid Pro Bono Indiana Hosting Free Legal Phone Clinic on Tuesday November 5th

River Valley Legal Aid, Pro Bono Indiana is holding a free Legal Phone Clinic for residents of their eight-county district on Tuesday, November 5th. The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties. The phone clinic will be conducted from 3 pm – 5:30 pm though registration is required between 12 pm and 2 pm.

The pro bono program utilizes local volunteer attorneys, offering free legal consultations to low-income individuals for the provision of legal advice in furtherance of equal access to justice within our communities.

Individuals who register can expect to receive a brief consultation to general and housing related questions, limited pro se assistance or advice over the phone. Individuals can register by calling 812-378-0358 on Tuesday, November 5,2024 between 12 pm and 2:00 pm. A volunteer attorney will return calls to registered individuals between 3 pm and 5:30 pm. Individuals must be available between 3 pm and 5:30 pm to answer a call from an attorney