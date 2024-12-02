River Valley Legal Aid hosting phone clinic Wednesday

Low-income area residents will have a chance for free legal advice on Wednesday.

River Valley Legal Aid offers the clinics for low-income residents of its eight-county district to receive legal advice and assistance.

If you take part you will have a brief consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice over the phone.

The phone clinic will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. To take part, you must first register between noon and 2 p.m. by calling 812-378-0358.