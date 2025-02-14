River Valley Legal Aid Hosting Free Legal Aid Walk In Clinic Tuesday February 25th

River Valley Legal Aid, Pro Bono Indiana has announced a Free Legal Walk In Clinic on

Tuesday, February 25th, at the Bartholomew County Public Library located at 536 Fifth Street in Columbus. The clinic will be held from 3pm – 5pm. This free clinic is for low-income residents.

The Pro Bono Program utilizes local volunteer attorneys, offering free legal consultations to low-income individuals for the provision of legal advice in furtherance of equal access to justice within our community.

Individuals who choose to attend can expect to receive a 10-minute consultation on general civil and housing matters, or other limited pro se assistance or advice, in person, on a first-come, first-served basis.

NO Criminal law questions will be answered at this clinic. There is no need to register in advance.

If you can’t attend these clinics, Visit www.legalaidpbi.org/services to find additional clinics and other ways to get free legal help.