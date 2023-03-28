River levels dropping; East Fork still flooding in Seymour
A flood warning remains in effect for East Fork White River at Seymour, with the river dropping below the moderate flood stage this morning.
The river crested Saturday at just over a foot above the 17 foot moderate flood. This morning there is still minor flooding, with the river is at 16.77 feet, a few inches below the moderate flood level. Current forecasts show the river dropping back below flood levels by late Thursday night or early Friday morning.