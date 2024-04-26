River bank cleanup set for Saturday for Muscatatuck

The Friends of the Muscatatuck River Society are planning a river cleanup this weekend.

The 15th annual “Kevin’s Kleanup” is set for Saturday, with registration starting at 8 a.m. in the morning at the Vernon Commons off of Jackson Street. The cleanup is conducted in memory of Kevin Jayne, the former president of the society.

Volunteers will be walking along the banks of the Muscatatuck collecting trash, or you can paddle the river, but you must provide your own watercraft.

You are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and for outdoor work.

The cleanup will finish at noon and a volunteer lunch will be provided.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Parks.