Revamped karaoke competition set for April

Advocates for Children will be holding their annual karaoke fundraiser next month, with a new name.

Formerly known as Crooners for Casa, this year’s event will be called Sing! and will be held on April 1st at The Commons. This year’s event will feature teams competing in the karaoke competition and a performance by the Night Owl Country Band.

Last year’s event drew more than 300 people.

The program benefits the Court Appointed Special Advocates program, which provides advocates for abused and neglected children in Bartholomew, Jennings, and Decatur counties. Organizers say that the fundraiser directly benefits the work being done to help protect the community’s most vulnerable children.

Sing! will be held from 6:30 to 11:30 on April 1st.

Tickets re $65 each or $500 for a table of eight. .You can get tickets online at https://www.apowerfulvoice.org/sing, or by calling the Advocates for Children office at 812-372-2808.

Photo courtesy of Advocates for Children