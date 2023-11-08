Republicans regain control of Columbus City Council

Republicans will take back control of the Columbus City Council after Tuesday’s municipal elections.

Four years ago, Columbus drew national attention when local Democrats won control of the council 4-3 in Vice President Mike Pence’s home town. But after last year’s move to a second class city status, the council will be expanding to nine seats, which Republicans won 5-4. Incumbent council members had a successful night, with all five winning re-election.

In the three at-large races yesterday, incumbent Democrats Tom Dell and Grace Kestler won re-election, with Republican Josh Burnett picking up the third seat.

Dell talked about his election win

Kestler gave her thoughts on re-election

Burnett talks about winning this election

Also winning re-election were Democrats Jerone Wood and Elaine Hilber, along with Republican Frank Miller.

Hilber thanked her family and supporters.

Wood talks about the differences from his first election win

Miller missed the Republican celebrations last night after coming down with COVID. With his win he plans to get back to work.

Joining them on the council next year will be Republicans Chris Bartels, Kent Anderson and Jay Foyst.

Bartels talked about his election win

Anderson praised his opponent, Democrat Eric Riddle, and the campaigns they ran.