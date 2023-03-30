Reports: Trump indicted by New York grand jury

The New York Times is reporting that a Grand Jury voted this afternoon to indict former President Donald Trump.

The newspaper says that it has been told by four people with knowledge of the case that the panel indicted him this afternoon for his role in paying “hush money” to an adult film actress. This will be the first time a former President has faced criminal charges.

The former president has released a statement following the grand jury’s vote to indict him. Trump called it “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history,” adding that he believes this “witch-hunt will backfire massively on President Biden.”

The indictment is reportedly under seal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and will likely be announced in the coming days. At that time, Trump will be expected to surrender and enter a plea. Legal experts say prosecutors will likely work with Trump’s legal team to arrange his surrender in Manhattan. Once there, he would presumably be photographed and fingerprinted.

The entire NYPD is being told to dress in uniforms tomorrow and be at the ready. Police are keeping a close eye on Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, which has been a symbolic location in the past. There are extra police on site.

If Trump refuses to surrender, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis must approve his extradition to New York. DeSantis is expected to challenge Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Trump is also being investigated in Georgia on charges that he attempted to reverse election results in that state.

