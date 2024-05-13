Reports: Replacement sought for Jackson County auditor

The Jackson County auditor has resigned and a Republican caucus will be held next week to replace her. That’s according to the Seymour Tribune.

The newspaper says that Staci Eglen resigned earlier this month and did not seek election in last week’s primaries. She had been appointed after elected Auditor Roger Hurt resigned last year. The paper says no reason was given for her resignation.

A caucus will be held May 20th to choose a replacement. Jamie Pyle is serving as the interim auditor.