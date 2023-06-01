Reports: Pence to announce presidential run next week

Former Indiana Governor, Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence will enter the Republican presidential field next week.

Sources say Pence will start his campaign in Des Moines, Iowa on June 7th and that will expand the field to nine candidates. Pence is scheduled for a CNN town hall from Iowa that day and it is also his 64th birthday.

CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash will moderate the discussion between Pence and Republican voters in Iowa.

Pence and former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke last night in Grand Rapids, Michigan on the future and nature of conservatism in the country.

Former President Donald Trump leads in the polls, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Also running are Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Larry Elder, Tim Scott, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks.