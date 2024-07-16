Report: Republican City Council member to lose seat

A Columbus City Councilman could be losing his seat, according to a story in The Republic.

The newspaper is reporting that Republican Jay Foyst has lost the seat in an ruling by an Indiana Appeals Court. Instead, Democrat Bryan Munoz would be declared the winner of the District 6 seat on the council.

The appeals court overturned an earlier court’s decision, ruling that a Republican caucus to put Foyst on the ballot last year had not been properly notified to the public. And that the certification that Foyst had been selected as the candidate had not been filed in time.

Without an opposing candidate, Munoz was the winner of the election, the court concluded.

You can find out more at therepublic.com or in the newspaper.