Report: Pence agrees to testify in Trump investigation

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence will not appeal a federal judge’s order that he must testify in an ongoing investigation of former President Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

That’s according to his advisor. Pence’s decision to comply will give special counsel Jack Smith access to one of the key figures with insight into Trump’s efforts to remain in power. This comes after U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg ruled last week that immunity shouldn’t prevent Pence from testifying about conversations related to alleged illegal activity on the part of the former President.

It’s unclear exactly when the former Veep will appear before the grand jury in Washington, DC.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks