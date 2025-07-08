Reminder: INDOT plans public event for Bartholomew rest stop project

A reminder that INDOT wants to get your thoughts on plans to upgrade two rest stops in Bartholomew County.

INDOT will be holding a public meeting next weeks about the plans for the rest stops on Interstate 65 near Taylorsville . The project is expected to start this fall and would close the rest stops for almost two years.

The meeting will be at Ivy Tech Community College’s Moravec Hall on Central Avenue in Columbus on Tuesday July 15th, . Doors will open at 5:30 and you will have a chance to talk with the project team and view displays about the project. A presentation will start at 6 p.m. and public comments will be taken.

If you can’t make it to the briefing, you can submit your comments online or by mail. You can find more information on our website.