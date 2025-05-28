Reminder: Crump Theatre open house set for Thursday

A reminder that there will be an open house Thursday at the Crump Theatre, to discuss the future of the historic downtown Columbus building and to unveil several design ideas for finishing the renovation.

In April, Heritage Fund: The Bartholomew County Community Foundation announced the launch of Project Encore, an effort to establish a formal charity to raise money to turn the theatre into the Crump Center for the Performing Arts. The goal is to finish revamping the theatre to make it viable for year-round live entertainment.

Thursday’s event will include an update on the current status of The Crump, introduction of its new Board of Directors and a discussion of the goals for the future. You will also be able to see three sets of design ideas for the projects.

The program is free and you are invited to attend. Doors will open at the theatre on Third Street at 5 p.m. and the program will start at 5:30 p.m.

You can get more information at thecrump.org.