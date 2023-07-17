Registrations still available for Moonlight Loop bike ride

There is still time to sign up for the Moonlight Loop bicycle ride to benefit Columbus Animal Care Services.

Registration for the 19-mile bike ride is $35 through July 28th, with $40 registrations available on the day of the Saturday, July 29th event.

The ride begins at 9 p.m. in the evening and starts and finishes at the Bartholomew County Public Library Plaza.

There will be a Light up the Night contest and riders are encourage to decorate themselves and their bikes with lights, glow sticks, glow-in-the-dark paint and other bright objects.

All proceeds from the Moonlight Loop ride go to support Columbus Animal Care Services. The ride has raised more than $81,000 for the city-run animal shelter in years past.

You can find a link to register here: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=MTY3Nzg2Mjk4NDg2OTWMAVvfLmgagEtu

You can get more information on the ride at https://www.columbus.in.gov/animal-care-services/moonlight-loop/

Photo courtesy of City of Columbus.