Registrations open for Tour de Trails parks events

Registrations are now open for the Columbus Parks Department’s Tour de Trails.

The run-walk event, set for April 15th includes an 8k Run, 5k Run and a 5k walk starting at the Donner Park Shelterhouse. The route will run through Donner Park, Noblitt Park, Mill Race Park and the People Trail network. There will be trophies for the winner in each age division.

The Tour de Trails Bicycle Challenge is May 13th and includes a 20K, 50K, or 80K Bicycle Challenge.

You can participate as an individual or as part of a team.

If you you register for the run-walk before April 3rd, or the bicycle challenge before May 1st you will receive a $5 discount and be guaranteed a T-shirt.

Tickets are $30. Proceeds benefit the Columbus Park Foundation. You can find a link to sign up here.