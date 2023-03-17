Registrations open for civics summer camp by IUPUC

Registration is now open for a summer civics camp for local students through IUPUC.

According to the school, the new iEngage program will be a free weeklong program for students in 4th through 8th grade. It is a civics education program offered through the IU Center on Representative Government, a non-partisan, educational institution founded by former Indiana congressman Lee Hamilton. The center’s goal is to to teach the skills that are essential to sustaining representative democracy.

Each day, campers will work on tackling an issue that’s important to them, while also learning from local leaders and organizations who work to solve community issues.

This summer’s program will be co-directed by Stephanie Serriere, Ph.D., IUPUC professor of social studies education and Elizabeth Osborn, Ph.D., director of education at the Center on Representative Government.

There will be no cost to the students. A camp T-shirt, lunch and snacks will be provided along with transportation to and from Foundation for Youth, if needed. The program is funded by the Center on Representative Government, the Bill and Norma Perry Memorial Fund, Rick and Alice Johnson and Heritage Fund.

The program will be from June 26 to 30, with registration now open. The deadline to register is May 1st.

To learn more about iEngage visit https://corg.iu.edu/programs/iengage/index.html.