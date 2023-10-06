Registration deadline for municipal voters

There is still time to register to vote before the upcoming municipal elections.

According to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, you still have until October 10th to register.

Early voting in Columbus begins at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall, on Monday, Oct. 16th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

In Columbus, voters will be choosing from a complete slate of candidates in contested races, from mayor and city clerk to city council seats. For the the first time, Columbus will be electing nine council members, an increase brought about by the move to second class city status. There will be an additional council seat in a sixth district, and a new third at-large seat on the council.

You can check your voter registration status online at indianavoters.com, or by calling the Bartholomew County voter registration office at 812-379-1604.