Registration closes Friday for Columbus police and fire youth camps

The registration window closes tomorrow for the 2025 Columbus Police and Fire Youth Camp and Bitty Boot Camps.

According to organizers, due to the popularity of the camps and limited spaces, there will be a lottery system for enrollment. Registration opened on Monday and will and close Friday at noon. The participants will then be drawn and parents notified.

The Bitty Boot Camp will be June 2nd and 3rd for 6 to 8-year-old Bartholomew County children. The Youth Academy will be June 4th, 5th, and 6th for 8 to 12-year-old Bartholomew County children.

You can find more information here: https://www.columbus.in.gov/police/info-documents/columbus-police-fire-youth-academy/