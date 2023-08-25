Reeves Festival to be held Saturday at historic farm

Saturday is the annual Reeves Festival at the Historic Breeding Farm near Edinburgh.

The event is organized by the Bartholomew County Historical Society. Diane Robbins with the group explains.

There will also be rides on Reeves steam engines and the rarely seen IU Steam Calliope will be on display.

The event celebrates the Reeves family and the role the Reeves Companies played in Columbus.

Tickets are $10 per car and are available at the Bartholomew County Historical Society Museum on Third Street, at Viewpoint Books or at the gate on Aug. 26th. Historical Society members will get in for free.

You can get more information at bartholomewhistory.org

Photo of Breeding Farm courtesy of Bartholomew County Historical Society.