A reminder that the Bartholomew County Historical Society will be holding the annual Reeves Festival at the Historic Breeding Farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will feature live music, rides on Reeves steam engines, hands-on history displays, candle making, farm animals, blacksmithing, garden tours and more.

Tickets are $10 per car. You can get more information at bartholomewhistory.org.