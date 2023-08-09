Reeves Festival returning to historical society’s Breeding Farm

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be holding the annual Reeves Festival at the Historic Breeding Farm near Edinburgh later this month.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to dusk on Saturday Aug. 26th at the farm which is at 13730 North County Road 100W.

The event celebrates the Reeves family and the role the Reeves Companies played in Columbus. There will be live music, rides on Reeves steam engines, hands-on history displays, plein air painting, farm animals, blacksmithing, antique cars, garden tours and wagon rides. There will also be the rarely seen IU Steam Calliope on display.

Tickets are $10 per car and are available at the Bartholomew County Historical Society Museum on Third Street, at Viewpoint Books or at the gate on Aug. 26th. Historical Society members will get in for free.

You can get more information at bartholomewhistory.org.