Reduced Visibility in Central Indiana Today Due to Canada Wild Fires
All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are expected, primarily between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions of 1 mile possible, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management.
Air Quality may also be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
If traveling be prepared for haze that could suddenly reduce visibilities.
Conditions are expected to improve beginning on Thursday.