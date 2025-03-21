Red Cross urges blood and money donations next week

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is planning a statewide push for blood donors and financial donors next week as part of Red Cross Giving Day.

The giving day will be Wednesday, March 26th. According to the office in Indianapolis, with the start of spring disaster season, families in need will be relying on communities to come together and support them when crises happen.

The agency points to the number of disasters already unfolding in 2025 and to a surge in bad weather that has led to the cancellation of more blood donation drives already tis year, than were canceled in all of 2024.

In addition to the blood donations, the agency says that even as small as a $3 donation can provide a comfort kit with a toothbrush, comb and shampoo, while $11 can provide a nutritious meal, snack and drink to someone in need.

To sign up for a blood donation drive or to make a financial donation you can go to redcross.org