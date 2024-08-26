Red Cross sees critical need for blood donations

The American Red Cross says it is seeing a national shortage of blood donations and is encouraging you to donate if you can.

The group says that Hurricane Debby has led to the cancellation of more than 60 blood drives, and they estimate that meant 1,500 fewer donations. In Indiana, 22 blood drives have been canceled due to weather so far this year, leading to more than 600 fewer donations than expected.

To make an appointment, you can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).