Red Cross seeks blood donors to head off shortage

The American Red Cross is looking for blood donors to head off a possible shortage.

According to the Indiana Red Cross offices, there has been a decline in donations this summer and the group especially needs donors with type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood.. In celebration of Shark month, if you give blood through Aug. 12th, you will be entered for a chance to win a three-night New York City trip with a private shark dive adventure at the Long Island Aquarium.

The Red Cross has several upcoming blood donation opportunities in our area. Those include from 1 to 6 p.m. today at 107 W. Underwood Drive in Westport, at the Hope Moravian Church on Main Street in hope from 1 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 7th, at Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 11th and from 12 to 5 at the Senior Center in North Vernon on Aug. 15th.

You can schedule an appointment to give through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).