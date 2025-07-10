Red Cross seeks blood donors in summer drive

The American Red Cross is urging Hoosiers to donate blood now to help keep the blood supply strong.

According to the agency, Type O blood is most in need now, but all blood types are needed.

The agency is offering several incentives this month. From now through July 14th, if you donate you will get a free pair of Red Cross themed sunglasses. From July 15th through the end of the month, blood donors will receive a Fandago Movie Reward.

There are several donation opportunities coming up soon those include:

From 10 to 4 today at The Commons in downtown Columbus and from 9 to 2 on the 13th at our Lady of Greenwood. You can donate from 1 to 6 p.m. on July 15th at the Johnson County Public Library White River Branch and from 2 to 6 at the Johnson County Public Library in Franklin on the same day. There will also be opportunities at the Brown County YMCA from 11 to 4 on July 18th and on July 22nd at St. Vincent Jennings Hospital from 10 to 3.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS