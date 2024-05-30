Red Cross seeing shortfall in blood donations

The Indiana Chapter of the American Red Cross says that blood donations are running far behind normal levels and it is having a hard time maintaining the supply of needed blood.

According to the group fewer donors have been making the life-saving donations in the past month and the Red Cross is running about 20,000 donations behind where it needs to be to maintain the blood supply. The lower than normal donations could be caused by several factors including severe weather and a spike in travel.

However, summer travel means more accidents and the Red Cross says it is critical to have blood products on hand for all trauma and accident victims who count on transfusions.

There are several upcoming blood donation events including Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on 8th Street in Columbus, and Friday, June 7th from noon to 6 p.m at Columbus East High School.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS