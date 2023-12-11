Red Cross asks for blood donors during winter slowdown

The American Red Cross is asking you to set aside time this holiday season to donate blood.

Due to holiday travel schedules, seasonal illnesses and hazardous winter weather, the Red Cross anticipates difficulties providing enough blood for patients in need during the winter months.

Through the end of December, those who donate will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and be entered into a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card and 65-inch television.

There will be several local donation opportunities including from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Senior Citizens Center on Buckeye Street in North Vernon and from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday at First United Methodist Church on Eighth Street in Columbus.

You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Other local donation dates include:

Dec. 19th — 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tea Creek Baptist Church, 5280 S. Co Rd 300 W., North Vernon

Dec. 19th — 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Columbus Municipal Airport, 4770 Ray Boll Blvd, Columbus

Dec. 20th — 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Decatur County Memorial Hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street., Greensburg

Dec. 27th 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 719 Fifth Street, Columbus