Recycling facilities accepting electronics, appliance trash

The Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center is accepting corded electronics daily at its facility on Mapleton Street and at the county landfill.

According to the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District, electronics are taken for free including office equipment and household appliances. You will be charged $20 each for televisions or computers.

Items made up primarily of glass, ceramic or wood are excluded.

The recycling center, at 720 South Mapleton Street, accepts corded electronics Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The landfill, at 811 E County Road 450S, will take electronics Mondays through Saturdays. It is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday and Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For a list of accepted items you can go to the district website at https://www.bcswmd.com.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District.