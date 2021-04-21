Recycling center hosting Earth Day events on Saturday

Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District is planning Earth Day events on Saturday at the Columbus/Bartholomew County Recycling Center on Mapleton Street.

Activities will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bartholomew County residents can dispose of, free of charge, up to two refrigerant-containing appliances, two gas grill propane tanks, and four personal vehicle tires, without rims. No household hazardous waste will be accepted during the event.

Document shredding will be available from 9 to 1 provided by Toyota Material Handling. The company is also providing free river birch seedlings to everyone attending the event.

Bartholomew County residents can also get one pick-up sized scoop of mulch or compost loaded for free from 8 to noon. You can also register to win a rain barrel kit.

You can get more information on the event and other Earth Day activities on the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District Facebook page.