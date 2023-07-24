Ramps closed under Interstate 65 arch bridge at Columbus

The ramps to and from Interstate 65 that cross under the arch bridge at Columbus will be closed for the next several days.

According to the Bartholomew County Emergency Management Department, the ramps will be closed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. today, Tuesday and Wednesday. With the ramps under the bridge closed, you can only get onto northbound Interstate 65 from westbound State Road 46 and you can only get onto southbound Interstate 65 from eastbound State Road 46. The only open off ramps from the Interstate will be to eastbound State Road 46 from from northbound I-65 and to westbound 46 from southbound I-65.

Authorities say that you should avoid the area if you can and expect traffic to be backed up.

According to INDOT, crews are working to provide additional support to the bridge. Work on the bridge improvements are expected to be completed by the end of July. That will include removing the temporary structures under the bridge and returning the traffic flow to its original configuration.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Emergency Management.