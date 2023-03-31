Rain, storms and winds in forecast today, Saturday

The National Weater Service is now including our area under a slight risk of severe weather tonight into Saturday.

According to the forecast, severe thunderstorms are possible tonight, mainly from 8 p.m. at night to 3 a.m. in the morning.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but tornadoes and large hail are also possible. It will also be windy with gusts of up to 40 mph tonight with Saturday wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

A wind advisory goes into effect at 8 p.m. tonight and lasts through 6 p.m. Saturday evening.