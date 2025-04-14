Railroad crossing repairs continue in Columbus

Railroad crossings around Columbus will continue to be closed this week as crews make repairs.

According to Legacy Excavating, the contractor for the project on the Louisville and Indiana Railroad tracks, the company will be making crossing repairs in the Columbus area.

Upcoming closures include

South Gladstone Ave north of Kreutzer Drive will be closed on Tuesday.

South Marr Road east of South Gladstone Ave and south of Roadway Drive will be closed on Wednesday.

South Hinman Street south of Vermont Street will be closed on Thursday. This work was delayed and rescheduled due to bad weather.

The crossings are expected to be closed from 6 to 6 each day.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.