Radio station’s Easter Egg hunts move to Nexus Park Saturday

White River Broadcasting’s 65th annual WCSI Community Easter Egg Hunt gets underway tomorrow at 10 a.m. in the morning.

For the first time the hunt will be held indoors at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall on 25th Street.

Bob Morrison, our company’s general manager explains:

There will be four separate areas set up for children younger than 2, from 3 to 4, from 5 to 6 and from 7 to 8. Local police, fire, companies and organizations will have information available at Nexus Park, although there will not be police and fire vehicles to explore this year.

At 11 a.m. in the morning we will be hosting the WKKG Egg-Ceptional Community Easter Egg Hunt, also at Nexus Park. This hunt is for children with sensory or mobility issues.

Morrison explains:

Children should bring their own baskets.