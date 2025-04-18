Radio station Easter egg hunts return Saturday to Nexus Park

White River Broadcasting’s 66th annual WCSI Community Easter Egg Hunt gets underway Saturday at 10 a.m. in the morning.

For the second year the hunt will be held indoors at the Circle K Fieldhouse in Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall on 25th Street.

There will be four separate areas set up for children younger than 2, from 3 to 4, from 5 to 6 and from 7 to 8. Local police, fire, companies and organizations will have information available at Nexus Park.

At 11 a.m. in the morning we will be hosting the WKKG Egg-Ceptional Community Easter Egg Hunt, also at Nexus Park. This hunt is for children with sensory or mobility issues.

Children should bring their own baskets.