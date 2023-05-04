Races set for November election in Columbus

After this week’s primary elections, the races for the fall are now set in Columbus, barring any last minute additions.

Mary Ferdon won the Republican nomination for Columbus mayor this week and there is currently no Democrat running for that office.

For the first time, voters will be choosing nine members of Columbus City Council, with six district seats and three at-large seats. The city moved to second class status last year, adding the new seats and redrawing the old districts. So far, seven of the nine seats will have contested races.

In District 1, Republican Christopher Bartels is running against Democrat Nick Slabaugh.

Democratic incumbent Elaine Hilber is running for the District 2 seat against Republican Victoria Griffin.

In District 3, Democratic incumbent Jerone Wood won Tuesday’s primary and will face Sue Chapple-Norman in the fall.

Incumbent councilman Frank Miller is running unoppsed for the District 4 seat.

Republican Kent Anderson is running for the District 5 seat against Democrat Dewayne Fillmore.

Democrat Bryan Munoz is running unopposed for the District 6 seat on the council.

Incumbent Democrats Grace Kestler and Tom Dell are runnign for re-election to their at-large seats and will face three Republicans– Josh Burnett, Alex Englebert and Christopher Rutan.

The second class change also eliminates the current clerk-treasurer position, making it only a clerk.

Current Republican Clerk Treasurer Luann Welmer will be running for the new clerk position against Democrat Quisha Jackson.

The parties have until July 3rd to add names to the ballot.