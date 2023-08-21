Race car driver dies as passenger in Interstate 65 road rage incident

Friends and family members are mourning the loss of a Greenfield woman and member of Tony Stewart’s racing family after a fatal crash in Jackson County in what is believed to have been a road rage incident.

According to Indiana State Police, 24-year-old Ashlea Albertson was flown to University of Louisville Hospital after the crash on Interstate 65 near Seymour Friday morning, where she was pronounced dead.

Troopers report that the incident happened before 11:30 a.m. that morning just south of Seymour when two northbound vehicles began jockeying for position, accelerating and refusing to let the other pass.

A car driven by 22-year-old Austin Cooper of Austin tried to change lanes into the path of an SUV being driven by 31-year-old Jacob Kelly of Indianapolis. Kelly lost control and spun, striking the other vehicle causing both to crash. Kelly’s vehicle rolled and Albertson, a passenger, was ejected. Cooper’s vehicle left the road and ended up in a field.

Kelly and Albertson were both airlifted to Louisville, where Kelly was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Cooper and a juvenile passenger were taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, also for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Albertson was a race car driver for Tony Stewart Racing. Stewart posted on social media about his teammate, calling her a great driver and saying she “had an infectious personality and could light up any room.” Stewart said he has also gotten caught up in road rage. He said that he hopes people can honor her memory by controlling their actions on the highway.

Photo courtesy of Tony Stewart Racing.