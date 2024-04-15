Public to hear details on new BCSC superintendent contract today

A meeting will be held this afternoon for the public to comment on the proposed contract with Dr. Chad Phillips to be the next superintendent of Bartholomew Consolidated Schools.

The school district announced last week that Phillips had been chosen for the role. Phillips has been serving as the school district’s assistant superintendent of financial services for the past 7 years and has been with the school district for 20 years.

Current Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts is stepping down at the end of June to take on a new role with the Community Education Coalition.

The school board will hold a public meeting at 5 p.m. this afternoon at the administrative offices on Central Avenue to hear public comments on the proposed contract with Phillips. The school board is scheduled to consider a vote on the appointment at the board meeting on April 29th at 6:30 p.m. at Columbus North High School.