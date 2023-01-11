Public Safety Academy signups ongoing for March class

Columbus Police Department is accepting applications for this year’s Public Safety Academy.

The free 11-week course gives participants a look behind the scenes of public safety agencies in the city of Columbus and Bartholomew County. In previous classes, students have learned about the Columbus Police Department Bomb Squad, SWAT Team, Criminal Investigations, Narcotics/Vice Units and K-9 Division. They have also fired weapons on the police gun range and used Columbus Fire Department equipment to cut open a wrecked vehicle and put out a fire correctly with a fire extiniguisher.

The sessions begin on Thursday March 2nd from 6 to 9 p.m. in the evening. You can find a link to sign up here.